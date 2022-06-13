While there are plenty of hip-hop producers who can make hits, there is one name that remains highly coveted among most others. J Dilla, the late Detroit producer responsible for classics from the likes of Common, The Roots, Janet Jackson, The Pharcyde, and more, is known for crafting timeless records; because he’s gone, though, getting a Dilla beat is a little like seeing Haley’s Comet. It’s an increasingly rare phenomenon and the recipients are considered among rap’s finest.

Detroit rapper Boldy James may soon be joining that fraternity and with more than just a beat or two. While dropping by the Trill Hip Hop Shop in Phoenix, Arizona, Boldy sat down for an interview with D-Stroy, revealing that not only has he secured some of the last Dilla beats but that he’s also releasing a full project in the near future. “I got a whole entirely produced J Dilla project that I’m about to drop,” he announced. “I would tell you the name of it, but I had to tell you that. I got the last of the Dilla stash.”

In addition to being a Detroit underground rap staple for the past decade, Boldy previously collaborated with Dilla on Rebirth Of Detroit in 2012 alongside Chuck Inglish of The Cool Kids on the song “Detroit Game.” His prior works and origin certainly make him an appropriate pick for the rapper to get the “last of the stash” as he puts it and his resume over the past few years, working with Buffalo-based indie label Griselda Records, gives him the credentials to deserve it.

You can watch the full interview above.