It’s bound to happen that songs with the same exact title exist, but it was a little bit strange when it happened with two popular artists over the past year: Dua Lipa dropped “Houdini” in November 2023, then Eminem came through with his own song of the same name this May. Both of those tunes, though, are behind Foster The People’s “Houdini,” from their hit 2011 debut album Torches.

Now, Foster The People have decided to have some fun with all the magical tracks and make a mash-up.

The band’s Mark Foster shared a video explained the he thought it’d be fun to mash up the three songs, so he gave it a go. The video then shows him in a studio, tweaking with various aspects of all three songs before finding a way to combine them into the resulting mash-up.

Foster The People has a new album, Paradise State Of Mind, set for release on August 16, and it’ll be their first album in a while, since 2017’s Sacred Hearts Club. Meanwhile, Eminem just released a new song today: “Tobey,” with Big Sean and BabyTron. As for Lipa, she’s fresh off the release of her latest album, Radical Optimism.

Check out the mash-up video above.