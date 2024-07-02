Eminem continues the rollout for his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) today with a new song. “Tobey” features Em’s fellow Detroiters Big Sean and BabyTron — what a look for the latter — and finds the trio trading verses full of their signature punchlines.

Yesterday, Em shared a trailer revealing the release date for the long-awaited album, which will be his first since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By and his twelfth studio album overall. The controversial MC got the ball rolling with the release of “Houdini,” a comedic single calling back to his Eminem Show single “Without Me,” complete with a return of his Rap Boy persona from that video (he even did his own stunts in the new video).

However, not everybody enjoyed the return of the trollish persona. Megan Thee Stallion fans called out the rapper for making a joke of her injuries in the lyrics to the song, while defenders argued that he’s always made light of serious situations. Whether “the dead of Slim Shady” will mean an end to such juvenile “jokes” remains to be seen.

Listen to Eminem’s new song “Tobey” featuring Big Sean and BabyTron below.

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is due 7/12 through Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope.