The obituary Eminem placed in the Detroit Free Press newspaper to promoted his upcoming might have been extreme, but that’s his norm. The “Houdini” rapper’s latest promotional clip is even more shocking.

Today (July 1), Eminem took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to announce the official release date for The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Instead of a simple reveal, Eminem shared a suspense-filled teaser visual to break the news.

“OH SH*T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE) ☠️ 7/12,” he wrote.

OH SH*T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE) ☠️ 7/12!!! pic.twitter.com/P7R6poa8Mz — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 1, 2024

Although the caption of the post delivered the calendar goodies, frankly that isn’t the most exciting part of the upload. In line with Eminem’s latest string of music video and teasers influenced by movies (Batman and Friday The 13th), this clip is an eerily mashup of The Omen and Seed Of Chucky.

As the video opens, the audience is witness to the gift of life (the complete opposite theme of the forthcoming project). However, there’s a catch. After the doctor frantically attempts to revive the unresponsive newborn, his efforts pay off. Instead of a bouncing bundle of joy, a demon baby terrorizes the hospital room. With Slim Shady slated to be killed off, is Eminem seemingly reincarnated in the worst way.