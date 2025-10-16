When it comes to NBA teams engaging with their local hip-hop community, no one is doing it like the Detroit Pistons. The team’s latest collaboration with a hometown hero is currently available. The “Game Face” blind bag collectible features a figurine of Eminem decked out in a Pistons jersey bearing the Motor City’s infamous 313 area code and an anatopistic hockey mask. There are two versions: one, for general sale, is the $45 2.75” figure in a white home jersey. There were 2,000 produced, and they come with a limited-edition T-shirt, shipping out on December 5.

The other, more rare version, is an 11″ figure in a blue away jersey, which is only available on the Ghostwrite website via Blind Dutch Auction, until 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT. Basically, everyone will be able to bid twice, and the winners charged the same Clearing Price — meaning all winners will be charged the amount of the 50th highest bid, even if their original bid was much higher. There will only be 100 of the 11″ “ghost” figure available, so if you miss the original auction, you’re out of luck, unless you want to try that luck on the resale market.

If you just want the regular degular 2.75″ figure, you can find it on Eminem’s website. Check out the visuals below.

The Pistons previously collaborated with Big Sean on a bobblehead for Big Sean Night last season, so it’s clear that they’re more tapped in a lot of teams — even if it probably helps that Detroit has produced some of the biggest names in hip-hop.