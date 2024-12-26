Eminem Has A Bold Prediction For Kendrick Lamar At The 2025 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar‘s eventful 2024 will continue into 2025 with a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and what’s expected to be a big night at the Grammys. The rapper is up for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for “Not Like Us,” as well as Best Rap Song, among other categories.

Eminem think it’s going to be a clean sweep for Lamar.

“It’s very stiff competition. Kendrick is gonna sweep that sh*t,” he said during SiriusXM’s “Shade 45” 20th anniversary special. “He’s going to, and he should.”

Eminem and Lamar are both nominated for Best Rap Performance, while GNX likely would have been up for Best Rap Album, like The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), but it came out too late to be eligible.

Eminem previously called Kendrick “at the very, very top tier of lyricists. Not just of this generation, but of all time.” Ed Sheeran also once shared a story about how Lamar impressed the “Lose Yourself” rapper:

“Eminem heard that Kendrick Lamar was the best rapper and he invited him to the studio to get him on a song. He arrived and Kendrick came with all his mates and Eminem said, ‘I just want you in the studio, just you on your own and then my engineer is gonna come in and then record you doing it, but your mates aren’t allowed in.’ Kendrick did it, wrote a sick verse, and then everyone came in to listen to it. Eminem said that he did it to test Kendrick because he thought he had a ghostwriter. He then realized that he didn’t then claimed [Kendrick] was the best.”

