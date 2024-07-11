Eminem is still going strong: In 2020, his album Music To Be Murdered By went No. 1 and spawned the hit single “Godzilla.” Now, he’s a day away from releasing his 12th album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Before fans get their hands on it, though, Em has a message for them, about how he thinks the project should be heard.

On X (formerly Twitter) today (July 11), Eminem explained, “Public service announcement: the ‘death of slim shady’ is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy.”

This isn’t Eminem’s first go in the conceptual space, as 2009’s Relapse is often considered a concept album, about drug rehabilitation and falling short.

So far, we’ve heard “Houdini” and “Tobey” from the new album. On the latter, some thought Eminem was dissing Jay-Z with the lines, “Ain’t feelin’ your top five favorite rappers / So I know they ’bout to be pissed at me / But this, to me, is a mystery / How rappers I’ve already ripped could be / Higher up on a list than me.” However, Eminem associate Royce Da 5’9″ shut that idea down, saying “of course not” to the diss speculation.