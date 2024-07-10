While Eminem first began teasing his new album, The Death Of Slim Shady, back in April, some fans now think he may have teased it even sooner than that. According to Billboard, some of Em’s most dedicated Stans have apparently discovered clues to the new albums’ release in promos for another Dr. Dre-related product as far back as February.

That’s when Dre and longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg shared the ad for their Gin & Juice canned cocktails, which pays visual homage to Quentin Tarantino’s breakout 1994 film Pulp Fiction. Dressed as the film’s two hitmen, Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, Dre and Snoop dispose of a body in the woods and open a can of Gin & Juice while Snoop smokes a blunt. Fans have determined that the body might have been the titular Slim Shady, as Eminem’s cover for The Death Of Slim Shady features him being zipped into a body bag like the one Snoop and Dre retrieve from the trunk of their car in the commercial.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg hinted us about The Death Of Slim Shady way back in February in this commercial of Gin & Juice.😳 pic.twitter.com/gmzUnspk5D — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) July 10, 2024

Of course, all this could just be fans letting their imaginations run wild. After all, it has been nearly four years since Em last released a new album. As it stands, it’s fun to think that there could be a connection, but for now, there’s little concrete evidence that points to any determined cross promotion.

The Death Of Slim Shady is due on 7/12 via Shady/Aftermath/Interscope.