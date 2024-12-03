Eminem’s Mother Debbie Nelson Has Died Of Lung Cancer At Age 69

Debbie Nelson, the mother of Eminem and the muse of some of his most fiery and controversial hits, has reportedly died at 69. According to TMZ, she had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in September.

Almost since its inception, rap artists have used their moms as muses for some of their most impactful music. “Dear Mama,” “Hey Mama,” “Smile,” and more have found rappers like Tupac, Kanye West, and Jay-Z channeling their complex emotions into songs dedicated to their matriarchs.

Then, there’s Eminem, whose feelings about his mother Debbie Nelson fueled spiteful ruminations like “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” “My Mom,” and “Headlights.” The latter song was more apologetic, and was the first sign that they might have repaired their relationship before her death.

Before that, though, she sued Eminem for defamation after his debut in 1999 due to his accusing her in interviews of abuse and neglect. In 2007, Nelson’s memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem attempted to “set the record” straight on their relationship.

But perhaps the longest lasting legacy of Em’s strained relationship with his mom was the institution of “Mom’s Spaghetti,” the pop-up restaurant and pasta sauce brand inspired by Eminem’s line referencing his mother’s culinary skills from 8 Mile theme song, “Lose Yourself.”