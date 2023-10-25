Eminem is a rap god, sure, but he’s also a branding god. The rapper has really leaned into the iconic “mom’s spaghetti” lyric from “Lose Yourself” over the years, most notably with a pop-up spaghetti restaurant before parlaying the concept into a permanent Detroit restaurant. Now, he’s bringing his mother’s pasta dish to the masses with Mom’s Spaghetti, a new line of pasta sauce.

Eminem announced it on social media last night (October 24), sharing a promotional video of jars of sauce hurtling towards the ground. One smashes before the video cuts to an unbroken product shot that notes, “The sauce is dropping.” This isn’t something happening in the distant future, as Mom’s Spaghetti is set to be made available on October 26 (AKA tomorrow). Em also linked to the Mom’s Spaghetti website in his bio, which at the moment has an email sign-up form to “get first access to the sauce & future Mom’s Spaghetti updates.”

Speaking of “Lose Yourself,” the song made some political news this summer when Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gave a cringeworthy performance of the song at a campaign stop. Eminem was not feeling that even a little bit and the rapper actually sent Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter.