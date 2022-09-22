Jessie Reyez is riding a wave of momentum after releasing her latest album Yessie. The album’s sole feature is 6lack, but the Toronto artist has had some other major collaborations in the past. She spoke with XXL about collaborating with Eminem in 2018 and what the experience was like.

Reyez appeared twice on Eminem’s surprise album Kamikaze, specifically the tracks “Nice Guy” and “Good Guy.” When asked how the collaborations came together, the “Imported” artist said, “He said he saw me on a late-night show singing ‘Gatekeeper.’ Then, his daughter had brought me up, like a month after.”

As for the session where they recorded “Nice Guy” and “Good Guy,” Reyez said, “I remember praying before that session. Sometimes I get lucky [with] spirit and inspiration. I been blessed to be in rooms with like, f*ckin’ legends. I usually keep my cool. Only two times in my life have I lost it. Em was one of them.”

Jessie Reyez and Eminem collaborated a third time on her 2020 album Before Love Came To Kill Us, on the track “Coffin.” Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about collaborating with JID on “Far Away II,” saying “JID’s f*ckin’ wordplay and JID’s tone, he can go in.”

Check out Jessie Reyez’s full XXL interview here.