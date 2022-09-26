Following the untimely passing of the esteemed Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay on September 4, Eminem was one of the first rappers to share his condolences via social media. Stay, 36, was stabbed at the Yacht Club Social in Halifax, Nova Scotia and reportedly passed away in the hospital from injuries.

This time around, Detroit rappers Eminem and Royce Da 5’9″ took their appreciation a step further and recorded touching tribute videos for a benefit event in Stay’s honor organized by his family and friends. Fellow Canadian rapper Classified shared the videos on his Instagram. “We all knew Pat was the Best at what he did,” Classified wrote. “But when you hear it from two legends like this, it just makes you even more proud.”

“I just wanna send my condolences out to the Pat Stay family and friends. Bro, I know we never got a chance to meet, but I’ve been a huge fan of yours for years” Eminem proclaimed. The level that you rap to, it’s like the pinnacle of battle rap. It doesn’t get any higher than the level that you rapped at. I just wanna say, we’re gonna miss you bro. Hip Hop is gonna miss you. We lost a legend.”

“I’d just like to take the opportunity to send my deepest condolences to Pat Stay’s family. I don’t even know if I can put into words how great of a man that I felt that he was,”Royce Da 5’9” added. Aside from being an amazing rapper, I had the honor and the privilege to be able to build somewhat of a personal relationship with the man, and that’s pretty rare to be able to do in this business.”

Previously, Royce Da 5’9″ shared a photo of Stay upon his passing captioned, “A GREAT Man…rest peacefully.” Drake, The Alchemist and Immortal Technique also took to their respective platforms to pay homage to the slain MC.

hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 5, 2022

Rest in peace to the Canadian legend Pat Stay.