Get Hip To Esyde Language With Skillibeng

From Burna Boy to Rosalía, modern-day international artists have steadily had a chokehold on American culture, introducing their new fans to their home country’s music, flavor, and stylings. With artists like Drake creeping in slang from across the world into his hits to fans of Burna’s song of the summer, “Last Last,” using the popular Pidgin word “shayo,” there’s proof our music taste is growing globally. One of our favorite international stars? A viral rapper hailing from a small town, Lyssons, in Jamacia’s Esyde — Skillibeng.

Skillibeng is back at UPROXX Studios, and this time instead of breaking down the lyrics to his most viral tracks, he’s giving us a lesson in the Esyde language. The Jamaican rapper has consistently introduced slang from his home country into the mainstream with viral singles, “Whap Whap,” and “Crocodile Teeth,” which later was remixed by fellow Caribbean MC Nicki Minaj. Since his first standout track, 2019’s “Brik Pan Brik,” the rapper has been unashamed at putting Jamaican culture at the forefront. Most recently, he popped up at this summer’s Something In The Water Festival hosted by Pharrell and just this week brought the energy of Jamrock to Drake’s 35th birthday celebration.

If you’ve ever wondered about the real meaning of “head shell out,” or “bombacalt,” sit back and watch the rapper decipher Jamaican slang hit with help from Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson.