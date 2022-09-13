Burna Boy‘s hit single “Last Last” proved to be one of the buzziest songs of the past summer. Since its release, the song has reached the top of Billboard‘s Afrobeats Songs chart and has pulled in over and its video has pulled in over 75 million streams on YouTube.

Last night, Burna visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed the song accompanied by live instrumentalists. Throughout the performance, Burna’s vocals maintain the song’s Afrobeats roots, while the keyboardists, drummers, and saxophonists give the song a jazzy feel.

Burna Boy is often credited for helping popularize Afrobeats music in the United States. He’s accomplished several incredible feats, including selling out Madison Square Garden. While he dreams of playing many more iconic venues in his career, he revealed to Billboard that he also has several unconventional ideas for music performances.

“My dream venues, other than all the stadiums in the world, are unorthodox,” Burna said, “like a theme park or a f*cking train station. A concert in a big-ass train station, and there’s no trains, and the whole tracks are filled with people. I just want to do weird sh*t like that for my own pleasure.”

Check out the performance above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.