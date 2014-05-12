Even Kids Don’t Understand What The Hell To Make Of Avril Lavigne’s Dumb ‘Hello Kitty’ Video

When Avril Lavigne’s video for “Hello Kitty” was released a few weeks ago, obviously most discerning adults thought it was crap, because, well — other than Brazilian weirdos who spend $400 to stand next to Avril Lavigne — most of us have evolved grownup musical tastes and like grownup music. This music isn’t supposed to be for us.
Well, I have no fricking clue who this music is supposed to be for, then, because the Kids React series showed a bunch of 8-13 year-olds “Hello Kitty,” and even the consensus of children is that it’s garbage. Don’t believe me? Here’s a choice sampling of things kids actually said while watching “Hello Kitty”:
“I have no words.”
“Is this like, a rap?”
*slowly pushes laptop away*
“Is it just me or do the lyrics not make sense?”
“I think this girl is just listing a bunch of Japanese products.”
“What’s wrong with her hair? God.”
“What does sushi have to do with this?
“Oh, Jesus.”
“What does this have to do with anything?”
*laughing* “Hello Kitty, why?”
“I’m kind of glad that’s over now.”
So if it’s not children, then who the hell is listening to Avril Lavinge’s music? I’m just gonna go with horny, single middle-aged men and call it a day.
I love a healthy dose of schadenfreude. I really do. There’s nothing more satisfying as a lifelong music FANATIC than to see the desperate end of a pop music career.
So Avril, to show I’m a generous soul here is what you do: Retire for now from music. Invest a little bit of your fortune into something artistic, relevant or beneficial to the world and liive a nice quiet life enjoying your 30s.
Then in 6 or 7 years, give yourself a PR re-branding as early-2000s nostalgia and embrace the hell out of it. Set up a few of your pop-punk contemporaries on a cheeky Summer tour and make sure the world knows that you have other full-time interests and that music is something you now do for fun to connect with longtime fans and put your kids through college.
Voila! Good will, good feelings, you get paid, you don’t have to make desperate appeals to try to hold on to fading popularity.
Make a graceful exit while you still can.
You got me until you implied there was any talent to begin with…
Even if you don’t like her music (and I certainly don’t), if she didn’t have talent she wouldn’t have made it as far as she did. Don’t hate for the sake of hating. She’s done a lot more at her age than most of us will do in our lifetimes. She just happens to make bland compromised music.
Tell me that you would turn down millions of dollars to sing crappy songs about bullshit. I wouldn’t.
Yeah because when have stupid, talentless pretty people EVER become famous over actually talented people? Not counting 9 times out of 10, that is. Also, I wouldn’t do that for millions of dollars because I have self respect, but hey cash rules everything around me.
I love the “I have self-respect” line. Getting paid $100,000 by Doritos for a day’s work will test the rigid personal moral line you’ve drawn in the sand.
And there are plenty of perfectly talented and wonderful non-pretty people out there with levels of fame from unknown to superstar. Pop stars by definition are vapid idiots. Hate them all you want, but they will never go away.
There will NEVER be a time when Aimee Mann will headline a 5-continent world tour. Get over it. Enjoy and support the artists you think deserve it.
Avril is garbito…
I like cute kids. I’ve only heard of this series before, is it really not scripted? They occasionally sounded like line reads. And some remarks seemed too clever or snarky but, kids can be pretty smart so whatever.