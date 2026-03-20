Times are good for fans of UK rapper and producer Fakemink. He recently announced Terrified, his first new album since 2023’s London’s Saviour. Fakemink also dropped a new EP, The Boy Who Cried Terrified, earlier this year. Now, he’s getting ready to take all this new material on the road, as today (March 20), he announced a 2026 tour across North America, the UK, and Europe.
For tickets, the artist pre-sale starts March 25 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Aside from his own shows, he’ll also make appearances at major festivals like Coachella, Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza Chicago, Primavera Sound, and All Points East.
Check out Fakemink’s tour dates below.
Fakemink’s 2026 Tour Dates: a Terrible Beauty . – The Tour
04/10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/22 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/24 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/25 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall @ Downstairs
04/27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @ Hell Stage
04/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/03 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/05 — Boston, MA @ Royale
05/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
05/09 — Orlando, FL @ Rolling Loud
05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/13 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex
05/16 — Montreal, QC @ Palomosa
05/24 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio
05/25 — Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol
05/30 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
05/27 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
06/02 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
06/03 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
06/05 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/13 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/15 — Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
06/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
06/17 — Prague, CZ @ Roxy
06/19 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
06/20 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
06/21 — Copenhagen, DK @ Store VEGA
06/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
06/25 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
06/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
06/30 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
07/01 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
07/10–11 — Warsaw, PL @ CLOUT Festival
07/30-02 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza