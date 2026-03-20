Times are good for fans of UK rapper and producer Fakemink. He recently announced Terrified, his first new album since 2023’s London’s Saviour. Fakemink also dropped a new EP, The Boy Who Cried Terrified, earlier this year. Now, he’s getting ready to take all this new material on the road, as today (March 20), he announced a 2026 tour across North America, the UK, and Europe.

For tickets, the artist pre-sale starts March 25 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Aside from his own shows, he’ll also make appearances at major festivals like Coachella, Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza Chicago, Primavera Sound, and All Points East.

Check out Fakemink’s tour dates below.