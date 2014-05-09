Falling In Reverse Covered ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ For Punk Goes 90s Vol. 2 And It’s Something Else

Great news, fans of the first volume of “Punk Goes 90s”! The second volume of this cheap and easy-to-produce cover album hit iTunes on April 1, and it was not, as I had previously hoped, a very cruel April Fool’s joke. Instead, such “punk” bands as Yellowcard and Mayday Parade lead an all-star lineup of groups bringing us classic 90s jams including “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Everlong” and even Smash Mouth’s “All-Star.” What an appropriate song to include!

While the entire roster of songs is a perfect mish-mash of the music excellence that was the 90s, one song that really jumps out is “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Falling in Reverse. Now, I’m not the hip kid that I once was, so I don’t know much at all about this particular band, but they made a music video that hit YouTube today and it actually features Coolio in a tribute to his original version, and now I’ve seen enough to pass all the judgment I’ll ever need to pass. Please, try to enjoy this video that you’re about to watch while I cry.

