Falling In Reverse Covered ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ For Punk Goes 90s Vol. 2 And It’s Something Else

Great news, fans of the first volume of “Punk Goes 90s”! The second volume of this cheap and easy-to-produce cover album hit iTunes on April 1, and it was not, as I had previously hoped, a very cruel April Fool’s joke. Instead, such “punk” bands as Yellowcard and Mayday Parade lead an all-star lineup of groups bringing us classic 90s jams including “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Everlong” and even Smash Mouth’s “All-Star.” What an appropriate song to include!
While the entire roster of songs is a perfect mish-mash of the music excellence that was the 90s, one song that really jumps out is “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Falling in Reverse. Now, I’m not the hip kid that I once was, so I don’t know much at all about this particular band, but they made a music video that hit YouTube today and it actually features Coolio in a tribute to his original version, and now I’ve seen enough to pass all the judgment I’ll ever need to pass. Please, try to enjoy this video that you’re about to watch while I cry.
Suck ass punk + shitty 90’s nostalgia= GARBAGE
I loved Garbage!
So did the guy who produced have a vendetta against Coolio or the band? Well we may never know which but its very clear he truly loathes one of them. I know loathes is not strong enough but I can’t think a word strong enough to display the emotion needed to make this garbage.
Megaloathe?
I’m familiar with this genre, therefore I know Falling In Reverse is a huge pile of shite. This cover is just another proof for that.
Not familiar with the genre, or the band. However I have to say I liked this. Of course I like the song, and normally I don’t like bands like this but I think they did a good job.
wut
This is just embarrassing.
Yet Coolio got pissed at Weird Al. (I made it 23 seconds before I tossed my laptop into the shower)
I love that Coolio just stands there and watches as his song gets destroyed.
I was all annoyed when Coolio stole Stevie Wonder’s song part to make it (Past Time Paradise). I’m over it now. I’ve accepted it. The new version death metal singing made me laugh my ass off.
I keep forgetting punk just means lots of tattoos these days.
Amish Paradise >>>>>> This bullshit
This shit just makes me sad.
FiR are not punk. Or good.
It’s a white Lil Wayne.
I want to run over them with a car in reverse.
Im so lost on where the title punk fits into this…