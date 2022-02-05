Awkwafina has long been criticized for her use of a stereotypical Black voice, something that’s been referred to as a “blaccent,” in movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8. Last fall, the actor and rapper even struggled to answer a question about it. Years after those movies were released, Awkwafina hopped on Twitter to address the matter and apologize for using the “blaccent.”

“I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE [African American Vernacular English], what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group,” she wrote. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was.”

She also revealed her plans to quit Twitter thanks to a recommendation from her therapist. “I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter,” she said. “Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive.”

All these words and not one apology. Awkwafina could have just said: "You were right. I did use a blaccent to make a name for myself and that was wrong. I wholeheartedly apologize, and I'll do better from now on." https://t.co/3CDsw962B7 — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 5, 2022

As for her apology, well, it didn’t get the best reception on Twitter. In fact, her post earned her even more criticism. “All these words and not one apology,” one person wrote. “Awkwafina could have just said: ‘You were right. I did use a blaccent to make a name for myself and that was wrong. I wholeheartedly apologize, and I’ll do better from now on.'”

You can view additional responses to her apology below.

Why are you blocking people trying to address you about this and turning your comments on and off, you don't mean any of that shit. — ً (@dansensolsens) February 5, 2022

awkwafina shooting herself in the foot with a notes app nobody asked for pic.twitter.com/aJ7padk97j — yerba matt (@mkrwrt) February 5, 2022

On the 5th day of Black history month you chose to gaslight Black people… we see you — HOW DO IT FREE US? DuBois was right (@maracharese) February 5, 2022

awkwafina so annoying simply bcuz she’s a great actress but she doesn’t know when to stop talking like change ur name back to nora and actually say sorry instead of all these around the way versions😭😭😭 — 🎄 zoë 🎄 (@filmsbyzoe) February 5, 2022

it’s you clearly addressing the issue and still avoiding accountability for me, this is insanity — ball bandit (@NOSTALGICGEMINI) February 5, 2022

Looking for the apology in your statement sis? I can’t seem to find it pic.twitter.com/QbVNMpKM4R — BE ALIVE (@intechnicoIor) February 5, 2022

Not one “sorry” or “apologize” … ok nora 😒 — Em 🇱🇷 (@wastedad) February 5, 2022

awkwafina really said mocking black culture is not in her nature when her career is quite literally built on the back of that practice like give me a break 😭 — ً (@TELEAZE) February 5, 2022

No Awkwafina really brought up all Asian Americans in her “statement” to avoid accountability. Why she do that to ya’ll 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Pa5uQNslRU — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) February 5, 2022