Before the second game of the World Series this past weekend, Ice Cube stood before the Dodger Stadium crowd in Los Angeles and performed his classic hit “It Was A Good Day.” So, when Game 3 of the series between the LA Dodgers and the New York Yankees shifted back to NYC yesterday (October 28), the Yankees had an answer.

As the New York Post notes, Joe Torre, CC Sabathia, Gary Sheffield, Dave Winfield, and Derek Jeter, the latter of whom threw out the ceremonial first pitch, participated in pre-game festivities. Then there was Bronx native Fat Joe, who delivered renditions of “Lean Back” and “All The Way Up.”

However, the consensus appears to be that Joe’s part didn’t go so well: Following the performance, Joe was one of the top-trending topics on X (formerly Twitter), and not because people were flooding the platform with praise.

One user wrote, “I’m not a hater, BUT Fat Joe opening up for the Yankees might be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. I think they got him on SALE 50% OFF.” Somebody else said, “Fire whoever from the Yankees thought that was a good idea to have Fat Joe do whatever that was. I’m literally speechless at wtf I just watched. We don’t even deserve to win after that performance. George Steinbrenner would ban Fat Joe from Yankee Stadium after that.”

Another user wrote, “Me checking Twitter to make sure I’m not the only one who thought that Fat Joe intro was a miss.”

The Yankees would go on to lose the game 4-2, falling to 0-3 in the best-of-7 series.

Watch a video of Joe’s performance above.