Fat Joe hasn’t quite leaned all the way back from music. On July 12, he reunited with longtime friend and collaborator Remy Ma for the song, “Outta Control.” But that’s not the only new work he announced.

In an exclusive report from Deadline, details surrounding the “All The Way Up” rapper’s upcoming show were revealed.

According to the outlet, Fat Joe has inked a deal with Starz to produce an interview series, Fat Joe Talks. As the host, Fat Joe is set to travel across the country to “conduct conversations with cultural icons.”

Details about when it is expected to air and featured guest have not yet been revealed. However, in a statement, Kathryn Busby, the President of Original Programming for Starz, expressed her support of the network’s forthcoming show.

“‘Fat Joe Talks’ is an exciting foray into talk,” she said. “And who better than Joe—a legend in and of himself—to drive provocative conversations that tap into the zeitgeist and matter to our audience. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and our partners at SpringHill and Embassy Row to launch this incredible show, offering authentic, backstage, rare access to these cultural icons.”

In addition to Embassy Row, the other confirmed production team includes LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, and Jamal Henderson, who will all serve as executive produces (for SpringHill). For Embassy Row, Michael Davies take on that responsibility.