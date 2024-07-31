Fat Joe knows his way around a hip-hop feud, as he famously had beef with 50 Cent in the 2000s. So, his perspective about those matters is an interesting and informed one, and now he has shared his thoughts about J. Cole’s (relative lack of) involvement in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.

On a new episode of the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Joe spoke about Cole deciding to bow out of the feud and had both positive and negative thoughts on how Cole handled himself, saying:

“When you [get] called out in hip-hop, you gotta respond. And so, I’m a big fan of J. Cole, but it started from that. He probably saw that it could get real messy and real ugly, and so he said, ‘Yo, you know what? This ain’t me. I don’t want no parts of it,’ but he definitely got a stripe off […] because in hip-hop, they call you out, you come out, you know? That’s just what it is. […] You got to come out, and a guy like him… he was a king. He’s so talented, he’s a king, so it was like, ‘Wow, Cole! You did that? But I get it, I get all scenarios. He was mature enough to think past the lyrical beef and say, ‘Yo, this might turn physical.’ I’m not mad at him, but I’m just saying from a real hip-hop artist… you know, I’ve been called out and I got to step up, even if I think the artist is a million times better than me.”

Check out the full episode above; The Cole-related portion of the show starts at about 1:11:00 into the video.