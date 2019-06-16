Father John Misty Played His Rejected ‘A Star Is Born’ Song At A Show In Minneapolis

06.16.19 3 hours ago

Father John Misty is currently touring with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, and it’s the most exciting joint tour since Jackson Maine and Ally Campana. At a show in Minneapolis Friday night, Josh Tillman played a bunch of old favorites and debuted a brand new song.

Well, technically, it’s a brand new Jackson Maine song. Tillman apparently wrote the song for A Star Is Born, but it was rejected from the final soundtrack cut.

As reported by Stereogum, the unnamed song has contemplative country-folk lyrics. “I know it may sound cruel, inconvenient for you and ugly, but I’m too handsome to sit and hide,” he sang with a gravelly, Bradley Cooper-esque country twang. “You tell me what’s a man to do when a man done lost all his pride.”

It’s a solid track, but I guess Bradley Cooper couldn’t find a spot for it in the film. At the end of the song, Tillman joked, “That would’ve sucked. There’s really no place in that movie for that song. Unless he was bombing at Coachella or something. The sequel? Now we’re talking.”

Listen to Father John Misty’s rejected A Star Is Born soundtrack cut above and fantasize about what could have been.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper
TAGSA STAR IS BORNBRADLEY COOPERFATHER JOHN MISTYJackson Maine
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP