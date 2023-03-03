Fenix Flexin found success earlier in his music career thanks partly to his contributions to several platinum singles and acclaimed full-length projects as a collective. Now, as a solo act, the West Coast rapper is looking to continue the streak.

After securing collaborations with the late Drakeo the Ruler and D-Block Europe on his project, Fenix Flexin Vol. 1, released in 2021, Fenix is well on his way. To show just how ready he is, the recording artist dropped by the UPROXX studio for a zealous in-studio performance of his song, “We On It.”

Quickly after the video went live, fans began to pour into the comment section to sing his praises. One user even shared how Fenix is, but according to the rapper, this won’t be for too long.

Watch Fenix Flexin’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “We On It” above.

