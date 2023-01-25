The festival set to take place between July 7 and 9 in London’s Finsbury Park will be headlined by Playboi Carti (July 7), Travis Scott (July 8), and D-Block Europe with special guest 50 Cent (July 9). For the full day-to-day lineup, continue below.

Festival season isn’t complete with the announcement of international shows. Glastonbury Festival , Afro Nation , and Rolling Loud have all revealed their lineups. That leaves just a hand full of others, including Wireless Festival . Well, the organizers of the annual three-day music extravaganza have just dropped a promotional advert starring British talent Nella Rosa, Yung Filly, and more to share this year’s lineup.

Sunday, July 9

D-Block Europe with special guest 50 Cent

Lil Durk

Popcaan

Lil TJay

Dexter Daps

GloRilla

Black Sherif

Dreya Mac

With a roster full of drill, grime, and gangster rappers, the festival might as well lift its vulgarity clause.

During Scott’s previous appearance at the festival, he advocated for the release of ASAP Rocky, who was being detained by Swedish authorities. On the other hand, Playboi Carti had a bad fall during his set last year but recovered well.

Last year’s festival headliners included Offset and Cardi B (who nearly got into an incident with an attendee, as did Lil Uzi Vert).

GoPuff is billed as this year’s sponsor. While 1XTRA returns as the official broadcaster.

Tickets for Wireless Festival 2023 are on sale now. To grab a single-day ticket or sign up for a payment plan for multi-day passes, click here to be redirected to the festival’s official website.

