It seems like yesterday that New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap appeared to be on top of the world, flying high on the success of singles like “Trap Queen,” “679,” and “My Way.” But that was actually seven years ago and today, Fetty Wap — real name Willie Junior Maxwell II — is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, according to the New York Post. Fetty and others had an agreement to move around 500 grams of cocaine; Fetty’s attorney made sure to tell reporters that he was not cooperating with police for a shorter sentence.

According to federal prosecutors, the group in question was picking up the cocaine in Suffolk County, then moving it to New Jersey to distribute it. Had the case proceeded to trial, prosecutors said they had both video evidence and witness testimonies that could prove their case. Meanwhile, Fetty’s lawyer said she is “very concerned about his housing” since he’s in a special housing unit in Brooklyn due to his celebrity and requested a transfer to another jail to await his sentencing hearing.

Fetty was arrested last October ahead of Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field and was released on a $500,000 bond, but was later re-arrested on a separate infraction at Newark airport. The FBI said that 16 kilos of cocaine, 2 kilos of heroin, and a variety of firearms were recovered during their investigation into the conspiracy, in which US Postal Service trucks with secret compartments were used to move drugs from the West Coast to New York and New Jersey.