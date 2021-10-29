Fetty Wap Was Arrested At Rolling Loud On Federal Drug Charges

Before he ever got the chance to set foot on stage for his Rolling Loud set, Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug charges Thursday afternoon at Citi Field in New York. TMZ reports that the New Jersey rapper was arrested by FBI agents on unspecified charges. NBC New York revealed that the indictment against the rapper is still under seal but that he was one of around six people charged.

Fetty had been largely out of the spotlight after 2015, when his inescapable singles “Trap Queen” and “My Way” dominated the airwaves. Since then, he’s had several run-ins with the police, including a 2017 arrest for drunk driving and a 2019 one for assault. As NBC notes, Fetty has had a rough run in the past year or so, as his brother was killed in New Jersey last year and his four-year-old daughter died earlier this year. He’d just released his new album The Butterfly Effect last week and performed at Rolling Loud in Miami earlier this year, so it seemed that he was bouncing back.

Rolling Stone notes that Fetty Wap — whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II — will be arraigned later today at a Central Islip federal court. Fetty’s absence was noted by fans at Rolling Loud, but apparently remained unexplained for concert-goers.