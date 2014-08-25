Feud Alert! Did Miley Cyrus Call Ed Sheeran An ‘A**hole’ When He Won His VMA?

At last night’s MTV Video Music Awards, as Ed Sheeran was accepting his award for Best Male Video of the Year for “Sing,” one person not clapping was Miley Cyrus, who seems to have called him an “a**hole” as he walked by — while she sat stone-faced. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!
What could the otherwise laid-back singer songwriter have done to draw the ire of Miley Cyrus, other than with his infuriating ginger moon face and hair? According to Us Weekly, Sheeran Had Some Sh*t To Say about Miley’s video for “Wrecking Ball,” in which she famously straddled a giant wrecking ball naked and licked a sledgehammer:
“It’s a stripper’s move. If I had a daughter of mine, I wouldn’t want her twerking. When I first heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I thought it was a brilliant song. But the video distracts too much from it.”
I mean, he kind of has a point. I’m not down with slut shaming or anything, but that video was just gross as evidenced by the fact that it was shot by creepy molester “Uncle Terry” Richardson. Anyway, I still wasn’t 100% sold by that gif, which has been floating around all over the internet, but I was able to find an HD clip via MTV, and if you ask me, SHE TOTALLY SAID IT.
Oh, it’s ON like Donkey Kong.
GIRL FIGHT! GIRL FIGHT!
Seriously, were men just not present at this thing? The closest you got is Usher, and he’s been slowly turning into Michael Jackson for over a decade, so I’m not sure he counts anymore.
At least she didn’t call him a whole ass.
I have no opinion on this story!
I get it.
To be fair, he probably is a pretty big asshole.
I think she just wants her actual asshole worked in to her next video?
Team Miley forever.
Or at least the next 12 months before she flushes it all Lohan-style
It’s Draco Malfoy against Ron Weasley… Who’ll win?
I think we can all agree when I say…….who the fuck is Ed Sheeran
A VMA article? Did I get redirected to the Tiger Beat web page?
I really want to know what happened to this website. Seriously what the fuck happened???
Miley is a lady, and would never use such language!
Shame on you Stacey, shame on you…
Shes just being Miley :D
Why not when you have no class anyways!