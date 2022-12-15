Finesse2Tymes Brings The Viral Hit ‘Back End’ To UPROXX Sessions

The name may be new to you, but, Finesse2Tymes isn’t a rookie to the rap game. The Memphis native rose to local prominence years back alongside fellow hometown rappers like Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta. Yet his rise to national fame and consciousness was cut short after being arrested due to a federal weapons charge.

Five years later, he’s back and better, with an infectious hit under his belt. His single, “Back End,” exploded on TikTok late this summer, and he hasn’t looked back. Creators were obsessed with the standout lyric, “It’s cool when they do it (It’s cool, huh?) / It’s a problem when I do it, f*ck ’em,” and today he brings the hit’s contagious energy to UPROXX Sessions.

Finesse2Tyme is far from shy in his Sessions performance. He brings the spirit of the south and the confidence of a rapper with a viral hit to the bathroom stage. Watch Finesse2Tymes perform “Back End” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.