Moneybagg Yo taps into his sensual side with his new music video for his latest single, “Quickie.”

Cast under a cool blue light, the Memphis rapper recalls sharing some x-rated moments with a past lover while trekking through the pitfalls of love and relationships. Throughout this titillating video, which is set in a strip club, Moneybagg Yo invites us into his world, complete with an unending cash flow, beautiful women, luxury cars, and nice jewelry.

“That lil’ p*ssy got some power, I can’t lie, it got me weak, oh/Fresh up out the shower, she look good enough to eat,” he raps. “That lil’ p*ssy got some tricks, grip my d*ck when it squeeze/Ooh, them quickies, be the best, got my Amiris to my knees.”

He continues: “Came from different planets, then, one day, we intertwined/ We relate on different levels, we got compatible signs.”

Before this, the rapper appeared on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art. One of his songs from the project, “Big League,” a basketball-inspired track featuring Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa, was chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals. Gotti made the announcement via Twitter this past June.

You can check out the video “Quickie” above.