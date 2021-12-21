Young Dolph’s death hasn’t stopped at least one of his rivals from keeping their beef alive. Blac Youngsta, a fellow Memphian with whom Dolph had a longstanding feud, has drawn the ire of fans on Twitter after a video of him performing the Dolph-dissing track “Shake Sum” surfaced online. In the song, Blac Youngsta denounces Dolph’s claims to Memphis’ rap throne, saying, “You ain’t from the city, you from Chicago.” There are also the typical threats of gun-related violence, which to some fans reads a little tacky in light of how Dolph died.

Why would Blac Youngsta think it’s ok to perform that? What’s wrong wit u niggas? — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) December 20, 2021

The bigger question here is who parts ways with their hard earned money to see Blac Youngsta perform? https://t.co/Po5AETa76V — Rellvolver Ocelot (@Rell__Lauren) December 20, 2021

Blac youngsta : *PERFORMS SHAKE SUM AND HAS NO REMORSE FOR THE DEATH YOUNG DOLPH* Everyone: pic.twitter.com/INs5VaLZMR — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) December 21, 2021

https://twitter.com/longlivedolph1/status/1473208546804346882

Blac Youngsta himself, meanwhile, took the criticism in stride. He semi-addressed the critics in an Instagram post of his new video “I’m Assuming,” adding a lengthy caption. “I’m the type of n***a who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me!” he wrote. “I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is. With that being said, I could give 2 f*cks what the world think about me.”

I love Dolph but idk why y’all thought or think Blac Youngsta supposed to give a damn that he died. If you my enemy today and you die tomorrow, you still my enemy. Ain’t shit changed🤷🏾‍♀️😂 — BIG GOTTI♍️ (@Real_For_Sale) December 19, 2021

Yall trying to shit on Blac Youngsta for performing a song made years ago but praise and sing Durk's lyrics like he's not throwing shots at dead folks? King Von was steadily smokin on "_____" and yall thought it was funny even as his mama cried on the net.. Stop playin favorites — Bigstacks_Inc (@BigstacksInc) December 21, 2021

If Blac Youngsta or Yo Gotti died and not Dolph, I guarantee Dolph would have still preformed Play Wit Yo Bitch 🤷🏾‍♀️ — january16 👈🏾 (@funsizedquelz) December 20, 2021

In addition, the new video is shot in a graveyard, with some astute fans noticing that the name on a mausoleum behind me reads “Thornton” — Young Dolph’s real last name. I suppose some beef lasts forever — even when one party already had the last word.