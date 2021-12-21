Music

Blac Youngsta Performed His Young Dolph Diss ‘Shake Sum’ And Fans Aren’t Happy

Hip-Hop Editor

Young Dolph’s death hasn’t stopped at least one of his rivals from keeping their beef alive. Blac Youngsta, a fellow Memphian with whom Dolph had a longstanding feud, has drawn the ire of fans on Twitter after a video of him performing the Dolph-dissing track “Shake Sum” surfaced online. In the song, Blac Youngsta denounces Dolph’s claims to Memphis’ rap throne, saying, “You ain’t from the city, you from Chicago.” There are also the typical threats of gun-related violence, which to some fans reads a little tacky in light of how Dolph died.

https://twitter.com/longlivedolph1/status/1473208546804346882

Blac Youngsta himself, meanwhile, took the criticism in stride. He semi-addressed the critics in an Instagram post of his new video “I’m Assuming,” adding a lengthy caption. “I’m the type of n***a who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me!” he wrote. “I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is. With that being said, I could give 2 f*cks what the world think about me.”

In addition, the new video is shot in a graveyard, with some astute fans noticing that the name on a mausoleum behind me reads “Thornton” — Young Dolph’s real last name. I suppose some beef lasts forever — even when one party already had the last word.

