While drill rap is primarily known for its rugged tales of late-night shootouts and nods to New York’s apparently flourishing gang culture, occasionally it can be a little more down-to-earth. In Fivio Foreign’s video for “Hello,” from his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., he turns the drill sound downright romantic, requesting a little attention from a romantic interest alongside rising singers Chloe and KayCyy.

Naturally, each of the singers gets some screen time of their own as well, but the overall narrative remains fixed on FIvie and his pursuit of an attractive woman at a party. Meanwhile, Chloe’s verse traipses the line between deft rapping and mellifluous singing, and KayCyy ties things up with a bow at the end with a lilting, melodic rap.

B.I.B.L.E. debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 chart in April behind 29,000 album-equivalent units. Its release was fueled by lead single, “City of Gods,” which was produced by Kanye West and featured Alicia Keys, and peaked at No. 46 on the Hot 100. The album also included appearances from ASAP Rocky, Coi Leray, DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Polo G, Quavo, and more.

