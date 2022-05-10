In addition to making her solo debut with the bouncy “Have Mercy,” Chloe Bailey’s 2021 year was filled with impressive covers of songs by a wide array of artists. She took on Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Cardi B’s “Be Careful, Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain,” Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” and Drake’s “Marvin’s Room.” Fresh off releasing her second single as a solo artist, that being the provocative “Treat Me,” Chloe has found time to treat her fans to another cover. This time she takes on Capella Grey’s 2021 summer hit “Gyalis.”

Chloe’s rendition of “Gyalis” is a bit more than a cover and she remixes the song a bit so that it can be sung from a female’s point of view. While the original song’s lyrics read, “Fake like she asleep / Swear she tried to stay the whole week / I’m like “Oh, nah, she gotta go”, uh / Ask me her name, I swear I don’t even f*ckin’ know,” Chloe gives her side in the matter on the cover.

“He’s tryna fake like he asleep / Thought I didn’t hear him come in, please,” Chloe sings. “I’m like, ‘Oh nah, he gotta go’ / See you again? Oh no, baby that’s not what I want.”

Capella Grey showed love towards Chloe’s cover of “Gyalis” by reposting the video on his own Instagram page.

You can listen to Chloe’s cover-slash-remix of “Gyalis” in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.