With his debut album, B.I.B.L.E., dropping this Friday, New York rapper Fivio Foreign has shared the album’s tracklist. B.I.B.L.E., which stands for “Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth,” features guest appearances from a balanced selection of emerging artists and established veterans including Alicia Keys, ASAP Rocky, Blueface, Chloe, Coi Leray, DJ Khaled, Kanye West, KayCyy, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Ne-Yo, Quavo, Queen Naija, Polo G, Vory, and Yung Bleu. The album was previously pushed back by Fivio, who said he wanted it to be “perfect” — which is an admirable ambition for a debut album.

Fivio previously released the singles “City Of God” featuring Alicia Keys and Kanye West and “Magic City” featuring Quavo. Quavo also features on one other track, “Through The Fire.” Meanwhile, Fivio, who received a big boost from Kanye after appearing on the producer’s Donda album, will work with two other Ye-approved newcomers in KayCyy and Vory, who also both appeared on Donda.

In addition to finishing up his album, Fivio lent his voice to a new song on Kanye’s Donda 2, as well as collaborating with both Nicki Minaj and City Girls on “We Go Up” and “Top Notch,” respectively.

B.I.B.L.E. is out 4/8 via Columbia. You can see the full tracklist below.

1. “On God” Feat. KayCyy

2. “Through The Fire” Feat. Quavo

3. “Magic City” Feat. Quavo

4. “City of Gods Feat. Ye & Alicia Keys

5. “What’s My Name” Feat. Queen Naija & Coi Leray

6. “For Nothin”

7. “Hello” Feat. Chlöe & KayCyy

8. “Confidence” Feat. ASAP Rocky

9. “Slime Them” Feat. Lil Yachty

10. “Feel My Struggle”

11. “World Watching” Feat. Lil Tjay & Yung Bleu

12. “B.I.B.L.E Talk” Feat. DJ Khaled

13. “Changed On Me” Feat. Vory & Polo G

14. “Left Side” Feat. Blueface

15. “Love Songs” Feat. Ne-Yo

16. “Whoever”

17. “Can’t Be Us”