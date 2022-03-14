After accumulating some impressive features over the past year, including “City Of Gods” with Alicia Keys and Kanye West, and clearing up some legal issues related to his arrest for carrying an unregistered firearm in April, Fivio Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is preparing to release his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth). However, it appears he didn’t think the album would be all the way ready by its March 25 release date, so on Sunday, he announced it was being pushed back, although he promised this would be the final delay.

“My album gon’ be pushed back,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. “I pushed it back one more time. This is the last time though, for sure. It was March 25, now it’s April 8. It ain’t really a reason or anything, I just wanted to make that sh*t perfect. I want it to be the perfect album. That sh*t is going to be viral. Stay tuned, that sh*t gon’ be viral. April 8.”

One person who likely won’t be happy to see the album drop is New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has been on a one-man, anti-drill rap campaign, saying, “We are alarmed by the use of social media to really over-proliferate this violence in communities.” However, drill rap mainstays like Fivio maintain that they are only recounting the state of violence they see, not causing it themselves.

In any case, B.I.B.L.E. is now due 4/8 via Columbia Records.