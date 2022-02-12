There’s been a recent uptick in murders and shootings involving drill rappers in New York City, and new mayor Eric Adams wants to do something about it. He sees a direct correlation between the content of drill rap and the murders and shootings that have occurred because of it. “I had no idea what drill rapping was, but I called my son and he sent me some videos and it is alarming,” Adams said during a speech on Friday. He then suggested a plan to ban drill rap videos from social media as a hopeful solution.

“We pulled Trump off Twitter … yet we are allowing music displaying of guns, violence.” — NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D), after his son sent him drill rap videos, says he will try to get the videos banned from social media. pic.twitter.com/ATGmhpi4Bo — The Recount (@therecount) February 11, 2022

“We are going to pull together the social media companies and sit down with them and state that ‘you have a civic and corporate responsibility,” Adams said. “We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing,” he added. “Yet, we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We are allowing it to stay on these sites, because look at the victims. We are bringing them in, we are going to show exactly what is being displayed and we are alarmed by it. We are alarmed by the use of social media to really over proliferate this violence in communities.”

Adams’ comments come after Fivio Foreign shut down the idea that drill rap is the cause of violence in New York City. “This the drill community, and I know like, the police and everybody be looking at n****s like n****s is starting trouble, but niggas ain’t really starting trouble,” he told TMZ . “They tryna feed they kids.”