Fivio Foreign has reportedly been arrested in Fort Lee, New Jersey, according to The Daily Voice. Fivio — real name Maxie Lee Ryles III — had reportedly left his car running in a no-parking zone. According to Fort Lee police, when an officer approached him asking for his driver’s license, he simply walked away, ignoring all attempts to flag him down. Unfortunately, when he began running, the arresting officer said a loaded .25-caliber handgun with a defaced serial number fell out of his waistband.

The officer called for backup and Fivio was taken into custody and booked at the Bergen County Jail for weapons possession, having a defaced firearm, and resisting arrest. The initial officer who made contact was reportedly taken to a local hospital for a “minor wound.”

This makes Fivio’s second trip to County in six months. In October, he was arrested for assault after his pregnant girlfriend accused him of punching her in the back of the head and hitting her with a glass bottle. Fivio denied the allegations, claiming she “set him up.”

Fivio has had a quiet 2021 musically, only releasing one single, “Self Made,” and guesting on fellow New Yorker Lil Tjay’s March single “Headshot” with Chicago rapper Polo G.