FKA Twigs makes great music videos that also work as short films, and “Childlike Things” is no exception. On Thursday (March 27), she shared the high-concept visual accompaniment to the Eusexua highlight, which features North West, Jake Shane, and Clerks director Kevin Smith (!), who she attempts to impress with her contortionist-like dance moves.

The video is directed by Jordan Hemingway and written by Tony Award winner Jeremy O’Harris, who is a huge FKA Twigs fan. “No one in popular music is coming anywhere near twigs choreographically that’s a given,” he once wrote on X, “but thinking about the way she’s in many ways mainstreaming the ‘dance film’ with her contributions in the music video space make me excited for a new generation to research her influences.”

In a recent Instagram video, FKA Twigs explained how North West — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter — ended up on the track: “It [needed] someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you’re 11,” she said. “Then I saw an interview with North West, and she was so confident. It suddenly occurred to me that I would’ve loved to have a friend like North who could speak up for themselves.”

She added, “I was like, ‘OK, it has to be North, she has to put her point of view on the song.’ She came and wrote about her faith, which I think is really powerful.”

