FLO, a rising girl group, enlisted none other than Missy Elliott for their latest single, “Fly Girl.” It also samples Elliott’s classic 2002 song, “Work It,” over a fun beat produced by MNEK.

“’Fly Girl’ is all about confidence, good vibes, and feeling your best. It’s a lively, feel-good song that still incorporates clever lyrics and fire vocals, if we do say so ourselves,” the band said, per NME.

They also expressed their gratitude for working with the superstar.

“It’s quite literally a perfect fusion of old school meets modern day R&B, with a nod to and feature from the original fly girl Missy Elliott herself. We love it and are so happy to be putting out a song that can hopefully make whoever plays it feel confident and most importantly, fly.”

“Working with FLO has been nothing less than amazing,” Elliott added. “I remember a few of their fans sent me clips of their performances, and I immediately felt the authentic ’90s vibe. I loved the fact they all sang lead so well – great vocal control – so when I was asked to be a part of the ‘Fly Girl’ record, it was a no-brainer. They used the inspiration from my song ‘Work It’, and I felt they did it justice. I enjoyed it and I believe they have a long, great career ahead of them.”

Listen to FLO’s “Fly Girl” collab with Missy Elliott above.

