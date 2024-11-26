Earlier this month, the evidence suggested Flo Milli was pregnant: In a November 12 video previewing a new song, there was a clip of a man rubbing what seemed to be a baby bump, as Billboard notes.

Later, though, Flo tweeted, “damn i cant be bloated??”

That put the chatter to rest, but now it looks like Flo is indeed confirming she’s pregnant.

Yesterday (November 25), she took to X (formerly Twitter) to share two photos (here and here), of her showing off what looks like her pregnant stomach. Later, she wrote, “flo mommy sh*t,” adding in another tweet, “i can’t even see my coochie nomore that’s crazy.”

Furthermore, an Instagram video from Lasting Impressions Hair Co., who did Flo’s hair for the photos, includes some behind-the-scenes footage, featuring a clip that briefly has overlaid text reading, “The bump.”

This puts a cap on a major year for Flo. She released her sophomore album, Fine Ho, Stay, which was her first to rank on the Billboard 200 chart. The project spawned Flo’s breakout single, “Never Lose Me,” which peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 as her first song to appear on the chart. She’s also fresh off the release of a steamy video for “Wet Dreams.”