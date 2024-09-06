Last month, Flo Milli starred in True Religion’s anniversary campaign alongside NLE Choppa (viewable here). However, clothing is completely optional in the “Never Lose Me” rapper’s steamy new music video.

Today (September 6), Flo Milli shared her first solo release since her Fine Ho, Stay album in March (excluding the Bad Boys 4 soundtrack song, “Duh!”). On “Wet Dreams,” which is dropped by Jasper Hellwig, Flo Milli alongside her collaborators Coop and G, the trio explicitly raps about their sundown activity.

But, in the track’s official video, director Leff brought that sensual fantasy to life. From cinematic recreations of Pamela Anderson’s slo-mo run across the hot beach in Baywatch to a mashup of Belly’s iconic bedroom scene with Taral Hicks, the ladies leave nothing to the imagination.

Dressed in laced numbers, at times filtered by blue light, it is clear that Flo Milli, Coop, G’s racy lines are not for play. Girls just want to have fun and their intimate partners are all happier for it. But as they shake their goodies on the glass encased patio, they don’t mind others looking in.

It is unclear if this is the first taste of a project Flo Milli has hidden in her négligée but who cares — just enjoy the show.

Watch the “Wet Dreams” video above.