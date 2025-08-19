Last week, Florence + The Machine shared a teaser video. In it, Florence Welch vigorously digs a hole in the ground, and when she’s done, she looks into it and starts screaming her head off as she stares down the barrel of the camera.

The video was clearly meant to ramp fans up for something, and now we know what: Today (August 19), the group announced a new album. It’s called, appropriately, Everybody Scream. There’s no advance single yet, but the group did share the album cover, featuring an open-legged Welch looking at the camera. The project is set to come out this Halloween, October 31.

There’s no tracklist yet, but the product pages from the band’s online store note it will have 12 tracks.

Welch perhaps foreshadowed the project in a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Welch said, “I feel like as a female artist, you spend a lot of time screaming into the void for people to take you seriously, in a way that male artists just don’t have to do. [I was] so tired of trying to prove myself to people who are never going to get it.”

Check out the Everybody Scream cover art below.