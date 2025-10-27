We’re days away from Halloween, which means we’re days away from the release of the new Florence + The Machine album Everybody Scream, which drops on the 31st. In the home stretch of the pre-release cycle, the group has shared a new video, for “Sympathy Magic.”

The first couple shots are certainly memorable: The first is of a group of women kneeling in a circle and holding their hands together in a star-like pattern, and the second is of Florence Welch, from behind, looking over a vast landscape as she stands completely naked. The rest of the video, directed by Autumn de Wilde, features similarly theatrical and cinematic shots.

The video comes after they debuted the song with a performance on The Tonight Show.

Watch the “Sympathy Magic” video and Tonight Show performance above, and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.