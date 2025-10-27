We’re days away from Halloween, which means we’re days away from the release of the new Florence + The Machine album Everybody Scream, which drops on the 31st. In the home stretch of the pre-release cycle, the group has shared a new video, for “Sympathy Magic.”
The first couple shots are certainly memorable: The first is of a group of women kneeling in a circle and holding their hands together in a star-like pattern, and the second is of Florence Welch, from behind, looking over a vast landscape as she stands completely naked. The rest of the video, directed by Autumn de Wilde, features similarly theatrical and cinematic shots.
The video comes after they debuted the song with a performance on The Tonight Show.
Watch the “Sympathy Magic” video and Tonight Show performance above, and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.
Florence + The Machine’s 2026 Tour Dates
04/08/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*
04/10/2026 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena*
04/13/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*
04/15/2026 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*
04/16/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*
04/18/2026 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena†
04/19/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden†
04/21/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden†
04/24/2026 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center†
04/25/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena†
04/28/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena‡
04/29/2026 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center‡
05/01/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena‡
05/02/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena‡
05/04/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center‡
05/05/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center‡
05/07/2026 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena‡
05/09/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena§
05/12/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena§
05/13/2026 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center§
05/15/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center§
05/19/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum§
05/20/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum§
* with Rachel Chinouriri
† with Sofia Isella
‡ with CMAT
§ with Mannequin Pussy
Everybody Scream is out 10/31 via Polydor. Find more information here.