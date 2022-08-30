Earlier this year, Grammy Award-winning producer Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, signed a multi-picture deal via his company Brainfeeder Films with French company Logical Pictures and XYZ Films to direct and produce a slew of upcoming movies. One of them is Ash, about which he said, “I’ve a strong desire to innovate in the sci-fi space and I really want to show the world something they’ve never seen before.”

More information about Ash has finally arrived today. The cast will include Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with Thompson taking on the role of a woman who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station murdered. She meets a man, played by Gordon-Levitt, and is unsure whether or not she should trust him and let him save her. While they investigate the murders, he wonders if she is innocent. Ellison is set to start shooting the film next year in New Zealand.

About the multi-picture deal, Logical Pictures Group President Frédéric Fiore expressed his enthusiasm and appreciation for Ellison and his future in the film industry, saying in March, “FlyLo is a highly talented and respected musician with such a unique creative universe.”