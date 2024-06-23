Tragedy has struck the Jacksonville, Florida rap community. Rising artist Foolio has died at the age of 26. The musician, known for his viral remix to Fantasia’s song “When I See You,” was reportedly shot and killed earlier today (June 23).

According to News4JAX, Foolio (real name Charles Jones) and several friends were believe to be celebrating his birthday (June 21) over the weekend at a private Airbnb rental.

In a post shared to Jones’ official Instagram Stories, the late rapper claimed that police arrived to the location and shut down his promoted pool party. He then alleged that he was forced from the property’s grounds. Jones’ lawyer, Lewis Fusco, echoed that via his statement to the outlet.

Some time after Fusco said, Jones secured a room at the Holiday Inn in Tampa, where we would reportedly be killed in the parking lot around 4:40 a.m.

“What we have learned, and this is early in the investigation, two cars were shot at,” said Joneé Lewis, public information officer for the Tampa Police Department. “The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones. Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

According to officials, three other gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals. But, Lewis if confident they will make a full recovery. No arrests have been made at this time.