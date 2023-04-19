Frank Ocean’s highly anticipated return to Coachella over the weekend didn’t quite pan out as most fans had imagined. To be fair, Justin Bieber thought he did a great job. However, shortly after the event ended, rumors began circulating on social media about what caused the disconnect. Well, now a hockey podcast, Empty Netters, is spilling the tea about what it was like behind the scenes at Coachella on the day of the singer’s headlining performance.

Hosted by former hockey players Dan and Chris Powers, the duo held nothing back regarding the chaotic set. Both gentlemen alleged that they were slated to appear on stage with the “Pyramids” singer after being referred to Ocean’s creative team by former New Jersey Devils’ player-turned-Hollywood-scout Chris Nelson.

Dan suggested that for nearly a month, Chris, himself, and several dozens of skaters had rehearsed for the performance, saying, “We’ve been hanging with Frank. We’ve been hanging with the other skaters. Hanging with these hanging figure skaters. Going through this whole process, it’s this huge ordeal.”

The commentator also alleged that rehearsals continued until the Tuesday before Coachella. But as it relates to the day of, Dan confessed that after the set pickup and call time for wardrobe and makeup was pushed back multiple times, he knew that “the wheels started to fall off.”

“We get to this hotel, and we’re told to be there by 12 noon. Then get a text that the runner’s not going to come until 1 p.m.,” alleged Dan.

Chris chimed in to say, “Then it was 2:15 p.m. Then 3 p.m.”

However, according to Dan, by the time they arrived at the designated area for wardrobe, “It was a nightmare.”

“At this hotel, we run into the figure skaters. The Olympic figure skaters, mind you, and they have disgruntled looks on their faces. And they mention to us that they’ve been cut from the show,” alleged Dan.