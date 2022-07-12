Last month, Fred Again released the danceable anthem “Jungle” after teasing it for a few weeks during slots at festivals, including Coachella. Now, he’s teamed up with Rico Nasty for a chaotic, disruptive remix. The track has been totally transformed; the rapper’s vocals add a new layer of intensity that makes the beat drop even bigger. At three-and-a-half minutes, it’s the perfect song to dance to at the club.

Both of the artists have been pretty busy. Rico Nasty also dropped a new song of her own today called “Sunflower.” “Everyone hates the new song but eye love it,” Nasty wrote in a tweet, “and besides when was I ever gonna have a SUNFLOWER FIELD LIKE THAT AND A SONG CALLED SKULLFLOWER AT THE SAME TIME.” She later followed up, noting that she is no longer making music to appeal to the masses, writing, “Im not tryna go number one. Im just making music that I like again. If you don’t get it. Then don’t. Im not about to waste my entire career pleasing people, that’s not what I’m here for. I hope you respect that.”

Listen to the Rico Nasty remix of Fred Again’s “Jungle” above.

Fred Again is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.