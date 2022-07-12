Rico Nasty Doesn’t Care If You Don’t Like Her New Song, ‘Skullflower’

Rico Nasty has returned to her true form. On her newest track, “Skullflower,” she embraces the weirdness for which her fans know and love her, while denouncing the need for validation within the mainstream.

On “Skullflower,” the latest from her upcoming album, Las Ruinas, Nasty delivers her signature yell-rapping stylings in a slightly pitched-up form, over a bubbly, synth-pop- and alternative-inspired beat, reminiscent of the days of MySpace pop-punk. In the song’s accompanying music video, Nasty is seen wearing a long, lush, gray wig, along with a maid uniform, all of which make for a beautiful contrast as she frolics through a field of sunflowers.

While fans have tweeted their support for the song and its video, Nasty couldn’t help but notice that she had received some hate. “Everyone hates the new song but eye love it,” said Nasty in a tweet, “and besides when was I ever gonna have a SUNFLOWER FIELD LIKE THAT AND A SONG CALLED SKULLFLOWER AT THE SAME TIME.”

Nasty later followed up, noting that she is no longer making music to appeal to the masses, writing, “Im not tryna go number one. Im just making music that I like again. If you don’t get it. Then don’t. Im not about to waste my entire career pleasing people, that’s not what I’m here for. I hope you respect that.

Check out “Skullflower” above.

Las Ruinas is out 7/22 via Sugar Trap. Pre-save it here.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.