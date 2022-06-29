Continuing his streak of hot, dance-ready club jams, Fred Again.. has dropped a new track called “Jungle.” As implied by the title, “Jungle” is a wild tune, rife with grimy dance breaks and infectious vocals by Elley Duhé.

Fred has been teasing “Jungle” for the past few weeks during slots at festivals, including Coachella. Following these teasers, Fred has received an overwhelming response from fans.

When an idea comes to Fred’s head, he often records it on his iPhone Voice Notes app, or he will write it down immediately in the form of poetry. As an artist, he wishes to create something that feels true to the moment he is experiencing in real-time. In a recent interview with MixMag, he revealed that even in the future, he will be proud of his work, as it authentically represented how he was feeling in that moment.

“I think I’ve committed to a certain mental path that, even if I look back in five years and think that I’d have done something differently, I’m at peace with the fact that it was honest to that time. Everything I’ve made is true by the very nature of what happened”.

Check out “Jungle” above.

Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.