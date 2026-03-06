While Fred Again..’s USB project is ever-expanding, the latest era of it, USB002, ended with Fred’s fourth show at Alexandra Palace last weekend. Now, Fred is putting a cap on the whole thing with a new project, USB002 Remixes, which is out now.

Fred invited a bunch of artists, many of whom were involved with the latest tour, to contribute remixes, including Skream & Benga, HAAi, Hamdi, Oppidan, Lou Nour, KETTAMA, Lil Silva, and MC Dricka.

In January, Fred reflected on all of his 2025 activity, writing on Instagram:

“im thinking about the past year, watching back a whole bunch of stuff and im realising its sort of a debilitating level of gratitude I feel about it all. like i have to kind of be able to numb it in a way at moments, because if i felt this way all the whole time i dont think id be able to move or get anything done. Id just be sitting here constantly like wow wtf is happening. but yes in moments like now, where im able to feel it for a second, its just sort of hard to explain how much of it there is.”

Listen to the recently released “OK OK – Hamdi Remix” above. Find the USB002 Remixes cover art and tracklist below.