It’s only been a few weeks since we’ve had a new Fred Again.. song, but given his ceaseless release schedule in the latter half of 2025, that feels like a long time. Fred unloaded a batch of USB002 songs to round out the year, but now he’s back with his first new song of 2026.

The track is “Scared” and the collaborator this time around is Young Thug. Like is often the case with Fred songs, the vocal was pre-existing. Here, Thug’s vocals are pulled from an unreleased song that fans have referred to as “Lucky.”

In a recent post, Fred reflected on his busy 2025, writing:

“im thinking about the past year, watching back a whole bunch of stuff and im realising its sort of a debilitating level of gratitude I feel about it all. like i have to kind of be able to numb it in a way at moments, because if i felt this way all the whole time i dont think id be able to move or get anything done. Id just be sitting here constantly like wow wtf is happening. but yes in moments like now, where im able to feel it for a second, its just sort of hard to explain how much of it there is. And im really glad we have these documents of each year so i can watch it back on my front porch when im 87 and a half.”

Listen to “Scared” above.